Watch | All about the 2019 Jharkhand elections

It is election time in Jharkhand, a State known for its political instability. Until 2014, the longest stint for any chief minister here was just 2 years and 4 months. The shortest? A mere 10 days.

The incumbent chief minister Raghubar Das of the BJP is the only one to have completed a full term. Mr. Das is also the first non-tribal chief minister of the State.

Jharkhand has seen nine different governments since its inception 19 years ago. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren and BJP leader Arjun Munda have served as Chief Ministers thrice, but never for 5 years at a stretch.

Mr. Soren has never been even elected as an MLA. The State has been put under President's rule thrice. Apart from Orissa and Meghalaya, Jharkhand is the only State to have had an independent candidate as Chief Minister.

This year, while the BJP has decided to stand alone, Congress has tied up with JMM and Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal. Four former state chiefs of the Congress have switched sides in the last four months. Rebel BJP leader Saryu Rai will face the incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an independent in the elections. The results will be announced on December 23.