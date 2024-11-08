Watch: All about Sanjiv Khanna, new Chief Justice of India

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes over as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11 for a brief tenure of six months till his retirement in May 2025. The incumbent CJI, Dr D.Y. Chandrachud, is slated to demit office on November 10 after nearly two years in office.

We look at Justice Khanna’s illustrious family legacy, his rise from Tis Hazari court to Delhi High Court, his controversial elevation to the Supreme Court, his five years as a Supreme Court judge, and some of the important cases that lie ahead for him.

Presentation and script: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Editing: Sabika Syed