Watch: All about Sanjiv Khanna, new Chief Justice of India

Profile of Sanjiv Khanna, new Chief Justice of India
| Video Credit: The Hindu

The career path of the new CJI and what lies ahead

Updated - November 08, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Aaratrika Bhaumik
Aaratrika Bhaumik

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes over as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11 for a brief tenure of six months till his retirement in May 2025. The incumbent CJI, Dr D.Y. Chandrachud, is slated to demit office on November 10 after nearly two years in office. 

We look at Justice Khanna’s illustrious family legacy, his rise from Tis Hazari court to Delhi High Court, his controversial elevation to the Supreme Court, his five years as a Supreme Court judge, and some of the important cases that lie ahead for him.

Presentation and script: Aaratrika Bhaumik

Editing: Sabika Syed

Published - November 08, 2024 10:04 pm IST

