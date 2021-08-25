Watch | All about IAC-1, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier

25 August 2021 22:36 IST

A video explainer on IAC-1, the most complex and largest naval warship ever to be built in an Indian shipyard

This is India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, IAC-1. Named INS Vikrant, the carrier is slated to join the Navy in 2022.

On August 8th, it successfully accomplished its five-day maiden sea voyage as part of trials in Kochi. It is by far the most complex and largest naval warship ever to be built in an Indian shipyard.

The IAC-1 construction catapulted India into an elite league of countries capable of building complex aircraft carriers. Experts say its induction will give a fillip to the sea control capabilities of the Navy in the Indian Ocean Region.

Advertising

Advertising