CCTV footage showed a woman walking along the tracks seconds before the train approached the platform

At Firozabad Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, a woman was seen walking close to the tracks.

On seeing a speeding train approaching, an alert Government Railway Police constable rushed to her and pulled her up to the platform in the nick of time.

The drama didn’t stop there. The woman turned back to retrieve her water bottle just as the train went past, inches away from her head.