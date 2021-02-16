Watch | Agartala Rajdhani Express with new Tejas sleeper coaches rolled out

16 February 2021 18:03 IST

A video on the new Tejas sleeper coaches rolled out by the Indian Railways

The Indian Railways rolled out the new Tejas sleeper type coaches on February 15. The Tejas sleeper coaches were introduced in the Agartala-Anand Vihar Terminal Special Rajdhani Express.

The ministry is planning the production of 500 units of such Tejas-type Sleeper coaches. It will be manufactured at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) & Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in this financial year.

