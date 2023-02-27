Watch | After 4 years in Pakistan jail, Madhya Pradesh man returns to India

February 27, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

In 2019, Raju, a resident of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh, went missing. This is not the first time. Raju went missing several times in the past.

But this time, it was different.

As his family continued the search, they received news that Raju was arrested in Pakistan. Raju was jailed and allegedly tortured on suspicion of being a spy by the Pakistani authorities. Several efforts were made to bring Raju back to his family. The Ministry of External Affairs and the Home Ministry continued working to bring him back.

Finally, on February 14, he was handed back by the Pakistani authorities at the Wagah border.

Script and production: Richard Kujur

Video and inputs: PTI