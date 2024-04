April 29, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST

In an interview with The Hindu Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the BJP lacks another prominent face to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whereas the INDIA bloc have multiple leaders who can take up the role of the PM. The MLA from Worli Aaditya Thackeray also said there is a strong undercurrent favouring the Opposition alliance across the country