Watch | A year after the Indian SC Judgement on Section 377

It has been a year since the Supreme Court judgement on Section 377 of IPC that read down provisions of the British colonial era law that criminalised consensual gay sex. But only half the battle is won.

Vivek Kishore and Vishwa Srivastav are a same-sex couple from Gurgaon. Vivek's family hasn't been supportive of the couple. They had even threatened to call the police on Vivek before the Section 377 judgement. But the couple has found support in Vishwa's mother.

Anjali Gopalan, director of The Naz Foundation, was one of the first people to challenge Section 377. She feels there is still a long way to go.