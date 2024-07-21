Watch: A year after G20 demolitions, New Delhi’s slum dwellers remain neglected

Since January 2023, more than 1600 homes have been demolished, and 3000 eviction notices have been served. The government has displaced lakhs of people, refusing rehabilitation or compensation, claiming that the establishments were illegal encroachments. Beautification projects have sprouted in most of the locations where the demolitions took place.

As people across the country celebrated the G20 summit, some stories of injustices may have been missed. One such is the Janta camp, a slum settlement near Pragati Maidan, which The Hindu visited. We also spoke to lawyer Kamlesh Mishra.

Reporting and production: Vishnoo Jotshi

Video: Vishnoo Jotshi and Zeeshan Akhtar