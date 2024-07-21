GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: A year after G20 demolitions, New Delhi’s slum dwellers remain neglected

Watch: A year after G20 demolitions, New Delhi's slum dwellers remain neglected
| Video Credit: Vishnoo Jotshi and Zeeshan Akhtar

As India was set to host the G20 summit in 2023, many places in the national capital were demolished as part of a beautification drive. These places were mainly temporary settlements and shacks

Published - July 21, 2024 01:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Since January 2023, more than 1600 homes have been demolished, and 3000 eviction notices have been served. The government has displaced lakhs of people, refusing rehabilitation or compensation, claiming that the establishments were illegal encroachments. Beautification projects have sprouted in most of the locations where the demolitions took place.

As people across the country celebrated the G20 summit, some stories of injustices may have been missed. One such is the Janta camp, a slum settlement near Pragati Maidan, which The Hindu visited. We also spoke to lawyer Kamlesh Mishra.

Reporting and production: Vishnoo Jotshi

Video: Vishnoo Jotshi and Zeeshan Akhtar

