October 05, 2022

A Pune-based defence manufacturing start-up has made a heavy-lift utility drone. The drone can carry a human being. Sagar Defence Engineering named this drone as ‘Varuna’. The drone will soon be inducted into the Indian Navy. The drone was designed keeping the requirements of Indian Navy in mind. This drone can transfer storage and personnel between sailing warships.



