Watch | 41% milk samples of poor quality, 7% samples unfit to consume says FSSAI survey

The results of a national milk sample safety quality survey released by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India in video

Milk samples from Telangana, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, accounted for the highest number of cases of adulteration, according to a national milk sample safety quality survey released by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) here on Friday.

The study noted that processed milk, including that of major brands, failed to meet the prescribed quality norm in 37.7% of the total samples tested, and in the safety parameters too, 10.4% of the processed milk samples were non-compliant.

food safety
