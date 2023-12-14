Was suspended despite not being in the House, says DMK MP Parthiban

December 14, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Chenani:

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Lok Sabha member S.R. Parthiban, representing the Salem constituency, said he was upset that he had been suspended from the House on December 14 even though he was not there when the event took place.

“The way the Parliament is being run makes me sad. They could not identify a member of the House. This clearly shows that the DMK is being targetted,” Mr. Parthiban charged.

He said he could not attend the House because he was not well. “The climate of Delhi caused a dry cough and I was taking rest after doctors gave me an injection. I came to know about my suspension only when my friend called me to inform me about the development,” he said.

His suspension from the Lok Sabha was later revoked by the Centre, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi saying that it was a “case of mistaken identity”.

(With PTI inputs)

