Was Mehta panel report on hospital fires tabled in Assembly, SC asks Gujarat

The Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Gujarat Government to state on record by Friday whether the Justice D.A. Mehta Commission of inquiry report into fires at two private hospitals in Rajkot and Ahmedabad has been tabled in the Assembly.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Monday also asked the State to submit the updated position on action taken against unauthorised constructions and buildings which have flouted the necessity to get fire safety certificates.

“You are bound to table the report before the Legislative Assembly,” Justice Chandrachud addressed the Gujarat side.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inquiry Commission was set up after two hospital blazes killed several COVID-19 patients under treatment there and raised a public outcry about poorly-equipped private hospitals and nursing homes in areas where even fire engines cannot access.

‘Make mockery of law’

“Something needs to be done for the victims who died in the hospitals… they function from residential buildings. They make mockery of the entire town planning law, development regulations and fire NOCs,” senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the families of victims who died in the fires, submitted.

Mr. Dave said victims get around ₹2 to 5 lakh as compensation. “Is that the value of loss of lives… Consider how traumatising it must be for the families who lost their members,” he submitted. He referred to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy.

The senior advocate said building norms were widely flouted in Gujarat with firecracker shops coming up in residential areas.

A counsel intervened to add that the poll-bound State had in mid-October passed an ordinance to regularise unauthorised constructions. It is reported that Governor Acharya Devvrat gave his consent to the Gujarat Regularisation of Unauthorised Development Ordinance, 2022.