Was Mamata’s injury ‘orchestrated’: Shekhawat

NEW DELHI

13 March 2021 21:28 IST

Union Minister raises doubts over incident at Nandigram

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday raised doubts about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s injury earlier this week, asking whether it was an “orchestrated” incident. Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a press conference, Mr. Shekhawat also forecast that the BJP would be a “tsunami” force in the State polls.

Ms. Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday. She said she had fallen after being surrounded and pushed by four or five people. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has alleged that the attack against her was a conspiracy.

Asked how the incident could impact the Bengal poll scenario, Mr. Shekhawat said, “The question is whether the incident happened or was it orchestrated? This question was as valid when the echo of a slap was heard in Delhi, because the scriptwriter of the two incidents is the same.”

Although he did not elaborate or name anyone, he seemed to be referring to an incident in May 2019, when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was slapped while campaigning in the capital.

Earlier, Mr. Shekhawat tweeted two pictures of Ms. Banerjee, one showing her in bed with a plaster cast on her foot, and the second in a wheelchair. “Didi jumped from Plaster to Crepe Bandage in last 24 hours. What now? Football in next 24 hours?” said the tweet.

Ms. Banerjee was discharged from hospital on Friday.

The Minister expressed confidence that the BJP would sweep the polls in West Bengal. “It will be a tsunami,” he told journalists in Delhi just before leaving for Kolkata. “I am saying this from ground zero. There is going to be an exponential growth. I have been going there for the last three months,” added Mr. Shekhawat.