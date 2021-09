Warm welcome for PM at airport on return from U.S.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP National President J.P. Nadda and party members on his arrival from U.S. | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

26 September 2021 21:32 IST

Nadda hails Modi as a ‘global leader’ who made India a ‘global player’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a warm welcome by BJP leaders, including party chief J.P. Nadda, after his arrival from the U.S. at the Palam airport here on Sunday.

Mr. Modi, who walked for nearly two kilometres meeting party workers and the people lined up along the road outside the airport, thanked them for welcoming him.

Lavishing praise on the Prime Minister upon his arrival in the country from the United States, Mr. Nadda hailed him as a “global leader” who had made India a “global player”.

Citing Mr. Modi’s meetings with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris, besides his participation in the Quad meet and address at the UNGA, the BJP president said the Prime Minister put across strongly and frankly global issues and also India’s views over threats like terrorism and expansionism.

Folk artistes from different States in their traditional costumes greeted Mr. Modi playing different kinds of drums and musical instruments, Delhi BJP vice-president Virendra Sachdeva said.

Several senior BJP leaders, including party national general secretaries Arun Singh and Tarun Chugh, former Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta, MP Ramesh Bidhuri were among those who welcomed Mr. Modi at the airport.