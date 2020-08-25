Warfare: Focus on disruptive technologies that have dual use, says Gen. Naravane

Highlighting the impact of disruptive technologies in warfare and war fighting, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Naravane on Tuesday called on the armed forces to pay adequate emphasis on the available disruptive technologies that have dual use and are being driven by commercial entities and innovations.
“Gen. Naravane recommended that an overarching national mission to identify the needs and congruence of products into military applications must form part of armed forces modernisation strategy,” the Army said in a statement. He said the modernisation drive was focused on upgrading weapon systems and platforms. He was speaking on the impact of disruptive technologies on fighting philosophy in future conflicts at a two-day seminar at the Army War College in Mhow.
“The seminar was a sounding board for the Army on doctrinal and strategic issues of vital national importance and resulted in obtaining insight into complex themes,” the Army said. The seminar saw detailed discussions on disruptive technologies like cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), augmented reality/virtual reality, robotics, big data analytics, small satellites, 5G/6G, quantum computing and cyber warfare, the statement said.
