ADVERTISEMENT

War of words between Dhankhar and Kharge in Rajya Sabha

Updated - July 02, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Published - July 02, 2024 03:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The RS Chairman said that Jairam Ramesh interrupted him during the proceedings and referred to him as ‘intelligent and talented’ and mockingly asked him to take the position of Mr. Kharge in Parliament

PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, on July 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Rajya Sabha witnessed a war of words on July 2 when Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar sarcastically said Jairam Ramesh should take the seat of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, in an effort to discipline the Congress MP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow LIVE Updates on Parliament session Day 7 here

Mr. Kharge, who is also the president of the Congress, retorted by saying the Chairman was trying to bring in the Varna (caste) system.

The acrimony started when Mr. Dhankhar asked Pramod Tiwari of the Congress not to state unverified facts. To this, Mr. Ramesh said it would be authenticated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The senior leadership (Kharge) is here. I think you (Ramesh) should replace (Kharge).... You are so intelligent, so gifted, so talented, you should immediately come and take the seat in place of Mr. Kharge because, by and large, you are doing his job," the Chairman said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

At this point, Mr. Kharge retorted by saying "do not bring in the Varna system...that is why you are calling Ramesh very intelligent ... and I am dull".

An agitated Mr. Dhankhar accused the Congress chief of "twisting" his remark and said he never meant it.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Never in the history of parliamentary democracy and Rajya Sabha proceedings there has been such a disregard of the Chair," he said.

Mr. Kharge added that whatever he is today is because of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and the people of the country.

Later, Mr. Tiwari continued his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the president for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US