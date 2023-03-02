War in Ukraine violation of fundamental principle of global order: Italian PM

March 02, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Global interconnection has enabled our economies to grow and flourish but it comes at a cost especially in times of turbulence in international community, said Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday while talking of the interconnected world. On the war in Ukraine, she said it is a violation of the fundamental principle of global order that enables the international community to thrive.

“Russian attack is not simply an act of war or a localised act. Its an act against territorial integrity of a sovereign nation in violation of the fundamental principle of the global order that enables the international community to thrive,” Ms. Meloni said delivering the inaugural address of the 8th Raisina Dialogue organised by Observer Research Foundation jointly with the Ministry of External Affairs. “And we cannot allow the very foundations of international law to be threatened without which only military force would be taken into account and every state in the world would risk being invaded by its neighbour.”

These are not the interests of only European countries, but is the “common good” for the coexistence of all countries in the world, the visiting PM stressed.

On global connectivity, Ms. Meloni said oceans connect us and they are essential to global commerce and our way of life. Shipping makes up 90% of all international trade and freedom of navigation is crucial for our economies. Global interconnection has enabled our economies to grow and flourish but it comes at a cost especially in times of turbulence within international community, she said adding, “What happens in Europe effects the Indo-Pacific in ways it would not have in the past. And what happens in the Indo-Pacific has direct repercussions in Europe.”

In this regard, Ms. Meloni said India’s leadership in G20 and the Raisina Dialogue together can send a message of cooperation and peace to the world.

“Our objectives are simple, ensuring peace, prosperity, and lasting friendships through collaboration, aimed at providing tangible benefits for all, without predatory ambitions. Italy is working on being the bridge in connecting the eastern Mediterranean, Africa and Europe. Producer countries should benefit from their own resources for their own prosperity and stability,” she said.

She said much like the energy transition, the digital transition is also based on connectivity. “Data is the energy of our digital societies,” she said, adding that it will flow from India to Europe across the Mediterranean and Italy. “The Blue Raman project will link the Indo-Pacific to our European economies,” she added.

In climate change, she said global coordination should not be a zero sum game and Indo-Pacific countries led by India have a strong role to play in this regard. India is a key player in the Indo-Pacific and Italy is a key stakeholder in the Mediterranean. “PM Modi and I have announced the scaling up of India-Italy bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership,” Ms. Meloni added.