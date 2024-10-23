GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Waqf panel member A. Raja criticises chairman for conducting proceedings in 'haste'

DMK MP accuses BJP chairman of Waqf Bill committee of violating norms, raising doubts about justice

Published - October 23, 2024 10:41 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
DMK leader and MP A.Raja

DMK leader and MP A.Raja | Photo Credit: The Hindu

DMK MP and a member of the parliamentary committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, A Raja, on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) accused the panel's chairman Jagdambika Pal of violating norms by speaking to the media about the incident of an Opposition member smashing a glass bottle and allegedly throwing it towards him.

He alleged that Mr. Pal, a seasoned BJP MP, has been conducting the panel's meetings in haste, raising doubts that it will not be able to serve justice.

In a post on X, he said it is "unfortunate" that the chairman held a press conference to highlight what transpired in the meeting knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and are not to be disclosed.

He added, "In spite of the unpleasant incident that took place in the meeting, the attitude and manner by which the meetings are conducted in haste by the chairman, (it) creates doubts in the mind of the members and public that justice will not be secured. Let us fight to uphold our democratic and secular values despite the hurdles." The panel's meeting on Tuesday hit the headlines after TMC member Kalyan Banerjee smashed a glass bottle and threw it allegedly towards the Chair following a heated argument with BJP member Abhijit Gangopadhyay. He ended up cutting his fingers and was administered first aid.

Also Read: Opposition asks Minority Affairs Ministry to explain the consultative process that led to Waqf Bill 

The panel decided to suspend him for one day.

Mr. Pal later briefed reports about the sensational incident and rejected Mr. Banerjee's charge of bias, asserting that he has allowed everyone to air their views.

The BJP and Opposition members in the committee have been engaged in bitter spats over the meeting's proceedings on the issue of the contentious bill, described as a necessary reform by the government and slammed as an interference in the religious affairs of Muslims by INDIA bloc parties.

Published - October 23, 2024 10:41 am IST

