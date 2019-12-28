National

Waqf Board sets up hubs for legal aid

The Delhi Waqf Board has set up help desks to extend free legal aid to people booked in the city and other States during protests against the amended citizenship law. The help desks at the Waqf Board head office in Daryaganj, Okhla and Jafrabad have been set up at the direction of chairman of the panel Amanatullah Khan.

