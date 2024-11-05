ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf Bill panel chairman taking unilateral decisions, Opposition MPs tell Speaker

Updated - November 05, 2024 08:27 pm IST - New Delhi 

Will continue to attend JPC meetings, says Opposition after submitting memorandum to Birla

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker to register their protest against the alleged “unilateral” decisions being taken by panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) to register their protest against the alleged “unilateral” decisions being taken by panel chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

ADVERTISEMENT

After their meeting, three members – AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee and DMK MP A. Raja – spoke to reporters. They said the Speaker heard them patiently and assured them of a decision at the earliest.

Waqf Bill JPC Chairperson to visit Hubballi and Vijayapura on November 7 to interact with farmers in Karnataka

“It was a very nice discussion. He was very kind to us. The Speaker very patiently heard us and said he will look into the matter,” Mr. Banerjee said. Mr. Singh and Mr. Raja too said that it was a fruitful meeting. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition members said they would continue to attend the JPC meetings, since their grievances were under the Speaker’s consideration. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MPs also submitted a joint memorandum signed by the Congress’s Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, the DMK’s Raja, and the AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi, apart from Mr. Singh and Mr. Banerjee, detailing their concerns. They have accused Mr. Pal of fixing the dates of the sittings without consulting the members and not giving them reasonable pause to scrutinise the submissions made by the witnesses. They said they would “disassociate” themselves from the panel since they were being “stonewalled”.

Jamiat cautions NDA partners, says ‘crutches’ cannot escape responsibility for Waqf Bill

The committee’s proceedings have been stormy amid frequent protests from Opposition members over a host of issues, while the BJP members have accused them of deliberately trying to scuttle its work.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

India / Delhi / politics

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US