Waqf Bill: Muslim bodies seek support from BJP allies, Opposition leaders

As deliberations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, 1995 commence this Thursday, the Muslim organisations have got into active parleys with non-BJP parties, including National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners and Opposition parties. Led by the All India Muslim Personal Board (AIMPLB) and joined by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, representatives have had meetings with the leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, Janata Dal(U), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (SP), besides a meeting with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin. The aim has been to ensure their support against the proposed amendments in the Bill.

At a meeting with the DMK leader, the AIMPLB delegation led by Fazlur Rahim Mujadidi, general secretary, thanked him for the strong support extended by the party in Parliament during a debate on the Bill and requested that the DMK representative in JPC similarly oppose the proposed amendments as they are aimed at weaking the Waqf Board. Mr. Stalin is said to have given them a patient hearing and assured them of the party’s support in quest of the rights granted to them by the Constitution.

Also read | Telangana Muslim leaders reject proposed Waqf amendment bill

Interestingly, the Muslim organisations have also met the BJP allies, the JD(U) and the TDP, who had initially extended support to the Bill in Parliament though their differing views soon came out in the public domain. An AIMPLB delegation met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this respect and handed over a memorandum on the Bill. The delegation took particular objection to the proposed five-year term to be mandatory for any person after conversion before he can give his property to the Waqf Board.

While Mr. Kumar did not give any categorical endorsement to their demands, his party did propose setting up more madrasas and wedding halls on Waqf lands to avoid encroachment in future. Earlier, it may be recalled, during the debate in Parliament, the party had supported the government on the Bill. The AIMPLB also proposes to meet Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan.

Meanwhile, a Jamaat-e-Islami Hind team met TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu seeking his party’s support against the government move. The Jamaat team, led by its vice-president Malik Moatasim Khan apprised Mr. Naidu of the dangers inherent in the Bill, stating, “It enables the government and private bodies to usurp the Waqf land,” he contended, drawing attention to the overriding powers sought to be vested in the District Collector to decide if a property belongs to Waqf Board or not.

The meeting assumes significance as the TDP had supported the government on the Bill but had asked for it to be referred to a Parliamentary committee, a demand which was accepted by the government.

At the same time, following the instruction of their chief Arshad Madani, a Jamiat team is meeting MPs of different parties across the country seeking support to foil the government move to usher in amendments to the Waqf Act. The Jamiat representatives have already met the NCP(SP) and Shiv Sena(UBT) members of the JPC in Mumbai. The members were apprised of the fears of the Muslim community that if the Waqf Bill was passed in its present form, even ancient mosques, dargahs and cemeteries won’t remain safe. While the Pawar faction of the NCP has opposed the Bill, members of Thackeray’s faction of Shiv Sena had stayed away from Parliament on the day of the Waqf Bill debate. Later, a delegation of Muslim leaders met Mr. Thackeray in Mumbai where he is said to have assured them of support.

