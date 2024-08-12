Waqf Bill: Build consensus, take Muslims into confidence, say Shiv Sena leaders

Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre and other leaders of the ruling party have stressed on a consensus and taking the Muslim community into confidence before any amendment is made to the Waqf Act.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024 and referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the Opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

During a felicitation programme in Maharashtra's Jalna district on August 11, 2024, Mr. Bhumre emphasised on the importance of a consensus and taking the Muslim community into confidence before the government proceeds with any amendment to the Waqf Act.

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Minister Arjun Khotkar highlighted the need for a careful deliberation before any changes are made to the Waqf Act. "Waqf means properties donated by Muslims for the welfare of the community," he said.

Mr. Khotkar said his party should take the Muslim community into confidence to avoid any negative perceptions. "The Waqf Act is a sensitive issue, and the government should take into account the sentiments of Muslims," he said.

On the occasion, Maharashtra State Board of Waqf (MSBW) Chairman Sameer Kazi expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the financial assistance provided to improve the board's infrastructure.

Mr. Kazi said the number of employees in the MSBW has increased significantly from 27 to 170, including 25 class I officers, thanks to the government.

