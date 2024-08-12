GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Waqf Bill: Build consensus, take Muslims into confidence, say Shiv Sena leaders

Waqf Bill has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies

Updated - August 12, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 12:50 pm IST - Jalna (Maharashtra)

PTI
Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar highlighted the need for a careful deliberation before any changes are made to the Waqf Act. File

Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar highlighted the need for a careful deliberation before any changes are made to the Waqf Act. File

Shiv Sena MP Sandipan Bhumre and other leaders of the ruling party have stressed on a consensus and taking the Muslim community into confidence before any amendment is made to the Waqf Act.

The Bill, which seeks to amend the law governing waqf boards, has proposed far-reaching changes in the present Act, including ensuring the representation of Muslim women and non-Muslims in such bodies.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill also seeks to rename the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8, 2024 and referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament after a heated debate, with the government asserting the proposed law did not intend to interfere with the functioning of mosques and the Opposition calling it targeting of Muslims and an attack on the Constitution.

During a felicitation programme in Maharashtra's Jalna district on August 11, 2024, Mr. Bhumre emphasised on the importance of a consensus and taking the Muslim community into confidence before the government proceeds with any amendment to the Waqf Act.

Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra Minister Arjun Khotkar highlighted the need for a careful deliberation before any changes are made to the Waqf Act. "Waqf means properties donated by Muslims for the welfare of the community," he said.

Mr. Khotkar said his party should take the Muslim community into confidence to avoid any negative perceptions. "The Waqf Act is a sensitive issue, and the government should take into account the sentiments of Muslims," he said.

On the occasion, Maharashtra State Board of Waqf (MSBW) Chairman Sameer Kazi expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for the financial assistance provided to improve the board's infrastructure.

Mr. Kazi said the number of employees in the MSBW has increased significantly from 27 to 170, including 25 class I officers, thanks to the government.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai / mumbai / state politics / Shiv Sena / politics / national politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.