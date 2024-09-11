Waqf Bill: both Hindu and Muslim groups speed up campaigns urging people to send suggestions to Parliamentary panel

With just two days left for the last date for submission of suggestions from the public to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) formed to examine the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, both Muslim and Hindu organisations have intensified their campaigns to ensure that people send their feedback to the government.

Organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Waqf (Amendment) Bill have used methods such as sharing Google forms on social media and messaging platforms to encourage people to submit their suggestions.

Small gatherings are also being organised by the religious groups to promote awareness on the Bill and the JPC. Muslim groups are using Friday prayers as a platform to reach out and Hindu groups are spreading the word through Ganesh puja pandals, evening prayers at temples and resident welfare associations.

Speaking to The Hindu, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali, a member of the AIMPLB, said that a QR code has been uploaded on the website of the organisation which can be scanned by people to get a pre-drafted message on objections to the Waqf Bill.

“We have made a call to people to use our QR code to send suggestions to the JPC through Friday prayers on September 6 and six lakh people used it within two hours,” said Mr. Mahali.

He added that till 1 p.m. on Wednesday (September 11, 2024), 82,70,231 mails have been sent to the JPC and the AIMPLB is expecting the total number of suggestions via its platform to go beyond a crore by September 13, which is the last day for the submission of public suggestions on the Bill.

In the pre-drafted message of the AIMPLB, it is stated that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill should be “rejected completely”. The letter says the proposed provisions indicate that the Bill is designed to remove Waqf properties from their status as Waqf and to diminish the control of mutawallis (caretakers). It adds that the Bill compromises the piousness of Waqf properties and that it lacks consultation. It also claimed that the Bill violates the freedom of religion granted by the Constitution. The letter also suggested that if the issue of mismanagement and wrongful use of Waqf properties is a concern, then it can be effectively addressed by tackling the corruption and imposing exemplary punishment on those who misuse their powers.

A similar appeal to reject the Bill was also made by Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, a religious leader who is abroad. He has used social media platform X to ask Indian citizens to send mails to the JPC through a pre-drafted letter by scanning a QR code available on the pamphlets circulated through his social media accounts.

Reacting to the call of Mr. Naik, Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju also took to X and said that people should not mislead innocent Muslims. “India is a democratic country and people have the right to their own opinion. False propaganda will lead to wrong narratives,” Mr. Rijiju added.

Meanwhile, a pre-drafted letter is also being shared on Whatsapp and social media asking Hindus to send their suggestions to the JPC in favour of the Waqf Bill.

The letter has a reference to Tiruchendurai village in Tamil Nadu, which has a 1,500-year-old Hindu temple that was claimed as Waqf property. It points out how a survey of Waqf properties was done using taxpayers money but no civil courts in the country could pass an order on Waqf disputes.

“The letter also criticises former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the Congress for their role in giving arbitrary powers to Waqf,” said Jitendra Mallik, resident of Meerabagh. He said he had received a message from a residents’ welfare association to share his suggestions with the JPC.

Vinod Bansal, spokesperson of the VHP, said that the organisation is discussing the issue in small gatherings and via social media.

The Central government had tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on July 28. The bill proposes the inclusion of non-Muslims and Muslim women in Waqf Boards and strips the Boards of powers to declare a property as Waqf.

