Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was crafted to usurp Waqf properties: Muslim Personal Law Board spokesperson

“All the proposed 44 amendments and their sub-sections were designed to destroy and manipulate the status of the Waqf properties,” spokesperson of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board S.Q.R. Ilyas said

Updated - November 26, 2024 09:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Ziya Us Salam
S.Q.R. Ilyas, national spokesperson of the AIMPLB, and others during a press conference on November 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is not prepared to accept the Waqf Bill even if it is passed by Parliament in its present form. It is likely to explore legal options if the Bill is passed. The board will also tap all democratic and constitutional means to pressure the government to withdraw the proposed amendments in the current Parliament session.

The move comes after various Muslim outfits, including the AIMPLB, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Zakat Foundation, etc, had presented their views to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Waqf. They all had expressed reservations on the proposed amendments.

Shortly after the board concluded its 29th convention in Bengaluru, S.Q.R. Ilyas, its spokesman, told the media in New Delhi that the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 was crafted to usurp Waqf properties across the country.

“All the proposed 44 amendments and their sub-sections were designed to destroy and manipulate the status of the Waqf properties. Unfortunately, the JPC, which was formed to seek suggestions of the stakeholders, chose to give time and attention to those with no locus standi on the issue. It behaved in a partisan manner,” said Mr. Ilyas.

Arshad Madani, member of the board and president of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, sought to create awareness about the fallout if the Bill becomes a law. “The Prime Minister looks for Waqf in the Constitution, but the powers given to us by the Constitution are not visible to him,” he said, referring to a statement by the Prime Minister wherein he is said to have remarked, “There is no place for Waqf law in the Constitution.”

“If the Prime Minister has said this about Waqf today, tomorrow he may claim that prayer, fasting, Hajj and Zakat are not mentioned in the Constitution, and therefore, they should be banned. It is not just Muslims, but the Constitution of India which is under threat,” Mr. Madani said.

Mr. Madani asked regional parties, the Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam the oppose the Bill in the Lok Sabha. “If they support the government’s Waqf Amendment Bill to remain in power, it would be like stabbing Muslims in the back. This dual politics, where you take votes from us and then use the power gained from those votes against us, cannot continue,” he said.

Asking for staunch support to defeat the Bill, Mr. Ilyas reiterated that the board’s representatives had met the JPC and presented their objections to the Bill. He recalled too that it was the board which had asked all right-meaning citizens besides Muslims to reject the Bill using a QR code developed by it. Nearly five crore people had sent in their objections to the Bill through the QR code, he said.

“We would like to make it clear that the Waqf Board enjoys no special powers. This is absolutely incorrect and false. All the endowments of Hindus, Sikhs and other communities also enjoy similar powers,” Mr. Ilyas said.

