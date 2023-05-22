ADVERTISEMENT

Wants to take relations with Australia to ‘next level’: PM Modi to Australian newspaper

May 22, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - New Delhi

Modi arrived in Australia for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome by the Indian community on his arrival, in Sydney, on May 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the Indo-Pacific region faces a number of challenges such as climate change, terrorism, security of sea lanes of communication and piracy, and asserted that India believes they can be addressed only through shared efforts.

In an interview to " The Australian" newspaper, he said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the "next level", including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

“I am not a person who gets satisfied easily,” he was quoted by the newspaper as saying.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Australia, India share stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific: PM Albanese says ahead of Modi's visit

“I have seen that Prime Minister Albanese is the same. I am confident that when we are together again in Sydney, we will get the opportunity to explore how we can take our relations to the next level, identify new areas of complementariness and can expand our co-operation,” he added.

Mr. Modi arrived in Australia on May 22 for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora.

He said he wants the two countries to push to realise the true potential of closer defence and security ties amid increasing defence links between the two countries recently.

“As two democracies, India and Australia have shared interests in a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. There is alignment of our strategic viewpoints,” he said.

ALSO READ
PM Modi's Australia visit still on despite cancellation of the Quad leaders' meeting: Premier Albanese

“The high degree of mutual trust between us has naturally translated into greater cooperation on defence and security matters. Our navies are participating in joint naval exercises,” he said.

He also rejected the suggestion that the bilateral relations would be harmed by India's "refusal" to criticise Russia as Australia has been high critical of the country over its war with Ukraine.

“An advantage of being good friends is that we can discuss freely and appreciate each other’s viewpoint. Australia understands India’s position and it does not impact our bilateral relationship,” Mr. Modi said.

He hoped the visit would allow both countries to identify new areas of cooperation, ranging from new technology, clean energy, critical minerals, mining, cyber space, building resilient supply chains to movement of skilled professionals, according to the interview.

He said that since his last visit the bilateral relationship has been "fundamentally transformed" by annual summits, an economic cooperation and trade agreement, and the elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

“We have progressed significantly in the areas of defence, security, investment, education, water, climate change and renewable energy, sports, science, health, culture, among others,” Mr. Modi told the newspaper.

“Our people-to-people contacts remain a strong pillar of our partnership. The Indian diaspora in Australia has increased over the past years,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US