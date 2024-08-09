ADVERTISEMENT

Wanted ISIS terrorist nabbed from Delhi-Faridabad border

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:16 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 10:52 am IST - New Delhi

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for the arrest of Rizwan

The Hindu Bureau

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA). | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

A wanted terrorist who is a member of the Pune module of ISIS was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, officials said on Friday (August 9, 2024)

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: A closer look at beefing up Jammu’s counter-terror grid 

He was arrested by a team of Special Cell on a secret tip-off received from the Delhi-Faridabad border. Following a tip-off, DCP (Special Cell — Counterintelligence) Pratikshya Godara said that the accused, Rizwan Ali was arrested near Ganga Baksh Marg near Biodiversity Park in Delhi around 11 p.m. on Thursday (August 8, 2024). She said, a pistol and three live cartridges have also been recovered from his possession, and a case has been registered at Special Cell police station.

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for the arrest of Rizwan, a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is suspected that he was on a reconnaissance for a possible attack on some Delhi-NCR-based VIPs, an officer said, adding he was being interrogated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The DCP said, Rizwan Ali has been involved in two cases pertaining to Mumbai and Delhi — that are being investigated by the Special Cell, that have been registered under Arms Act, Explosives Act and the UA(P) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US