Wanted ISIS terrorist nabbed from Delhi-Faridabad border

A wanted terrorist who is a member of the Pune module of ISIS was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, officials said on Friday (August 9, 2024)

He was arrested by a team of Special Cell on a secret tip-off received from the Delhi-Faridabad border. Following a tip-off, DCP (Special Cell — Counterintelligence) Pratikshya Godara said that the accused, Rizwan Ali was arrested near Ganga Baksh Marg near Biodiversity Park in Delhi around 11 p.m. on Thursday (August 8, 2024). She said, a pistol and three live cartridges have also been recovered from his possession, and a case has been registered at Special Cell police station.

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for the arrest of Rizwan, a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj.

It is suspected that he was on a reconnaissance for a possible attack on some Delhi-NCR-based VIPs, an officer said, adding he was being interrogated.

The DCP said, Rizwan Ali has been involved in two cases pertaining to Mumbai and Delhi — that are being investigated by the Special Cell, that have been registered under Arms Act, Explosives Act and the UA(P) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

