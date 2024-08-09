GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wanted ISIS terrorist nabbed from Delhi-Faridabad border

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for the arrest of Rizwan

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:16 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 10:52 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA). | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

A wanted terrorist who is a member of the Pune module of ISIS was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell, officials said on Friday (August 9, 2024)

Also Read: A closer look at beefing up Jammu’s counter-terror grid 

He was arrested by a team of Special Cell on a secret tip-off received from the Delhi-Faridabad border. Following a tip-off, DCP (Special Cell — Counterintelligence) Pratikshya Godara said that the accused, Rizwan Ali was arrested near Ganga Baksh Marg near Biodiversity Park in Delhi around 11 p.m. on Thursday (August 8, 2024). She said, a pistol and three live cartridges have also been recovered from his possession, and a case has been registered at Special Cell police station.

The National Investigation Agency had declared a reward of ₹3 lakh for the arrest of Rizwan, a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj.

It is suspected that he was on a reconnaissance for a possible attack on some Delhi-NCR-based VIPs, an officer said, adding he was being interrogated.

The DCP said, Rizwan Ali has been involved in two cases pertaining to Mumbai and Delhi — that are being investigated by the Special Cell, that have been registered under Arms Act, Explosives Act and the UA(P) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

terrorism (crime)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.