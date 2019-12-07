Want to see accused shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter: Unnao victim’s father

There is deep sorrow and acute anger in the native village of the Unnao rape victim in Bihar police station area here since the time the locals received news of her death in a Delhi hospital.

Sitting on the doorstep of their house, the victim’s father was categorical in saying that he demands justice on the lines the Hyderabad case.

“I want to see the accused persons being chased and shot dead,” he said. “I do not want money or any other kind of help. I want to see that the accused are chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death.”

When asked if anyone had come forward to ensure them justice, he said neither any MLA nor official has tried to help them.

“The accused persons had used money power to deny justice to us.

My case was not lodged and it was only after the court’s directive that it was registered,” he said.

The family members expressed deep sorrow that they could not save their daughter’s life even though she wanted to live and see to it that the offenders get justice.

The family is also not aware about when and where the cremation has to take place.

The Safdarjung Hospital handed over the body of the deceased to the family on Saturday.

The Unnao rape victim was set on fire early Thursday morning when she was on her way to Raebareli in connection with the court case filed by her.

Five accused persons, including two who had allegedly raped her, were arrested soon after.

She died on the day the four accused in the gang rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad were killed in an ‘encounter’ with the Telangana police, triggering a tsunami of reactions across the spectrum — ranging from appreciation to condemnation.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said case would be taken up in a fast track court and severe punishment would be given to the accused, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.