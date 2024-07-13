Want to make Mumbai a global fintech capital, Maharashtra the top tourist State: PM Modi

In his maiden visit to Maharashtra after the recent Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid foundation stones and inaugurated multiple public projects worth ₹29,396 crore, announcing that he aims to make Mumbai the world’s capital in financial technology and Maharashtra the leading State in tourism.

“I aim to use Maharashtra’s power to transform it into an economic powerhouse of the world. Want to make Mumbai [the] global fintech capital,” Mr. Modi said, adding that he also wants Maharashtra to scale the top of the tourism charts. “There are so many magnificent forts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a rich Konkan coastline and the entire Sahyadri mountain range. There is immense potential to explore medical and conference tourism.”

Addressing media owners and senior management at the inauguration of the Indian Newspaper Society Towers in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex area., he asked the media industry to make coordinated efforts to promote tourism of each Indian State to boost their economies.

Pilgrimage centres

The Prime Minister vowed to develop pilgrimage centres across the country to ease travel to such locations, making a specific reference to the ongoing Pandharpur Wari in Maharashtra. Two roads are in the works for the Wari: the 176 km Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, and the 102 km Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg. Mr. Modi promised that these two routes would be operational soon.

He slammed Opposition political parties as “enemies” of development, even as he reiterated the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s resolution to create Viksit Bharat, or developed India, in the next 25 years.

“It is our goal that the quality of life improves for all. We are attempting to improve connectivity of Mumbai with the neighbouring areas... A decade ago, the metro line was limited to 8 km, which now is a network of 80 km and work is going on to create another 200 km,” the Prime Minister said.

A decade ago, the Mumbai Metro was a single line of 11.4 km. Now, a metro rail network of 46.5 km is operational in Mumbai and a further 166.97 km is under various stages of construction.

Media role

At the subsequent inauguration of the Indian Newspaper Society Towers, Mr. Modi said: “Media plays a crucial role in showing the correct path to the nation. It will play a crucial role in making India ‘Viksit’ in the next 25 years. Media also makes people aware of their strength and their rights...and its natural role is to create discourse.”

“The media is not just a mute spectator of the conditions of the country. All of you people of the media play an important role in changing the conditions and giving direction to the country. Today, India is in such a period when its journey of the next 25 years is very important. For India to become developed in these 25 years, the role of newspapers and magazines is equally big,” he added.

Project inaugurations

Mr. Modi laid the foundation stones for the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel (₹16,600 crore) and the Goregaon-Mulund twin tunnel (₹6,300 crore), to be executed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, respectively.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Kalyan yard remodelling (₹813 crore) and the Gati Shakti multi-modal cargo terminal (₹27 crore) at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai. The Kalyan yard will help in the segregation of long-distance and suburban local train traffic.

New platforms at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (₹64 crore) and the extension of two platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (₹52 crore) were also inaugurated. The new, longer platforms at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus can accommodate longer trains, allowing for more passengers per train and improving the station’s capacity to handle increased traffic. The extended platforms at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus will help increase passenger capacity for outstation trains starting and terminating there.

Mr. Modi also launched an internship program, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, that has an outlay of around ₹5,600 crore, and aims to address unemployment among youth aged 18 to 30 years, through skill enhancement and industry exposure.

