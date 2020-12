Want peace, but won’t tolerate any harm to India’s self-respect: Rajnath Singh

China’s attitude ‘reflected that country’s intentions’ during these COVID-19 times, says the Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said the Indo-China border standoff showed the country was not weak and could give befitting reply to any kind of transgression, aggression or unilateral acts

With the two countries having held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue, Mr. Singh said India wants peaceful resolution of disputes but asserted no harm to its self- respect will be tolerated.

In his address at the combined graduation parade at Dundigul Air Force station here, the Defence minister also said China’s attitude “reflected that country’s intentions” during these COVID-19 times.

“But we have shown that India is not weak. This is new India that will give a befitting reply to any kind of transgression, aggression or any unilateral acts,” he said.

India has found the support of many countries, even as it has received accolades, he added.

Pointing out that rounds of talks have been held at the diplomatic and military levels to solve the issue, the Defence Minister said “let me reiterate, we don’t want conflict but peace.”

“But we will not tolerate any harm to the country’s self-respect,” the Defence Minister asserted.

The country was prepared to face any situation, he added.

Referring to the western sector, Mr. Singh said Pakistan was indulging in skirmishes on the borders and charged the neighbour with indulging in a “proxy war” using terrorism, despite being defeated by India in four wars.

The armed forces and police were effectively dealing with terrorism, he said.

The country was not only handling terrorism effectively within the country but even taking action beyond the borders, he said referring to the air strikes at terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

This demonstrated to the world India’s military strength and the country’s firm intentions against terrorism, he added.