ADVERTISEMENT

Want neighbourly ties with Pakistan but need a terror-free atmosphere: India

January 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The comment by the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson came in response to last week’s offer to hold talks by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

PTI

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has always wanted normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence for such ties, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on January 19.

Mr. Bagchi was responding to queries at a media briefing about Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer last week to hold talks between the two countries to resolve outstanding issues such as Kashmir.

Also read: PM Sharif’s call for talks with PM Modi only after India revokes abrogation of Article 370: Pakistan PMO

In an interview with UAE-based Al Arabiya news channel last week, Mr. Sharif had said that Pakistan had learnt its lesson after three wars with India and now wanted to live in peace with India, provided that "we are able to resolve our genuine problems".

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“My message to the Indian leadership and Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] is that, ‘let’s sit down at the table and have serious and sincere talks to resolve our burning issues like Kashmir, where flagrant violations of human rights are taking place day in and day out’,” said Mr. Sharif.

Later, the Pakistan's Prime Minister's Office said that negotiations were not possible without India revoking its 2019 actions on Kashmir.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India’s warplanes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US