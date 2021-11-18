Wankhede’s school-leaving certificate submitted before court: Malik

It mentions his religion as Muslim and not as Hindu Dalit as Wankhede has been claiming, he says

As the Bombay High Court is set to pass an order on November 22 in a suit filed against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede’s father, Mr. Malik said he had submitted before court Mr. Wankhede’s school-leaving certificate, where his religion is mentioned as Muslim and not as Hindu Dalit as he (Mr. Wankhede) has been claiming.

Mr. Malik alleged that Mr. Wankhede planted drugs at the house of a cousin of his first wife and arrested him. “He [Wankhede] knew that his wife might come out against him and expose him. To stop her and her family from doing that, he fooled her cousin through a drug peddler and arrested him, threatening the entire family to put them behind bars,” Mr. Malik stated, adding that the said person was still in jail.

He also alleged that a son of an IPS officer too was wrongfully arrested by Mr. Wankhede after the officer had some disagreement with Mr. Wankhede.

Press meet on Friday

Mr. Malik said he would hold a press conference on Friday to make more ‘revelations’.

Commenting on the documents that were submitted before the court, he observed that he had checked all the records of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

“Mr. Wankhede thought he had destroyed the original record, but forgot that scanned copy of originals is preserved. We have submitted the documents while he joined the school and also the school-leaving certificate, where his religion is mentioned as Muslim,” the NCP leader remarked.

Mr. Malik has been claiming that Mr. Wankhede, who is an 2008 batch IRS officer, has submitted a fake caste certificate to secure job, but in reality he is a Muslim.

Mr. Wankhede’s father has approached the court seeking directions to stop the Minister from tweeting about his son and also filed a defamation suit against Mr. Malik.