Wang Yi to visit India

Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi is set to visit India later this month to hold boundary talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.
Mr. Doval and Mr. Wang are the designated Special Representatives of the two countries for the boundary talks. Mr. Wang will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He was to visit India in September but the trip was postponed.
