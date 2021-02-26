Wang Yi calls upon India, China to advance border negotiation process

26 February 2021 09:36 IST

China’s Foreign Minister talks to Jaishankar over phone

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called upon India and China to “improve the border control mechanism” as well as “advance the border negotiation process” to resolve the boundary dispute in Thursday’s phone call with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement early on Friday.

Mr. Wang said “both sides must cherish the current hard-won situation, jointly consolidate existing results, maintain the momentum of consultation, improve the border control mechanism and advance the border negotiation process”, according to a readout of the call issued in Beijing.

At the time of writing on Friday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs was yet to issue its readout.

Mr. Jaishankar said on Thursday in a message on Twitter he “spoke to State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon” and “discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement.”

Mr. Wang, according to the statement issued in Beijing, called upon both sides to “firmly follow the right path of mutual trust and cooperation between neighbouring major countries, and not go astray with suspicion and distrust nor fall back on a road of negative retrogression,” the official Xinhua news agency reported.

“He noted that the two countries need to properly handle the border issue, so as to prevent the bilateral ties from trapping into a vicious cycle because of it,” the report said.

“Border disputes are an objective reality and need to be attached adequate attention and taken seriously. However, the border issue is not the whole story of China-India relations, and should be placed in a proper position in their relationship.

“China and India should also adhere to the general direction that the two major emerging economies work together to achieve development, and create more conditions to further improve bilateral ties and promote pragmatic cooperation,” he said, adding, “The rights and wrongs of last year’s situation in China-India border areas are very clear, and profound lessons should be drawn from the past.”

Mr. Wang said India had “vacillated and even moved backward over its policy on China, which has affected and disrupted bilateral pragmatic cooperation”.

“Experience over the past few decades has repeatedly demonstrated that acts of highlighting differences will not help resolve the issue, but erode the foundation of mutual trust,” he said.

India, on its part, has made clear to China that it is not realistic to insulate the relationship from the boundary crisis, and emphasised that in its view, peace on the border is a prerequisite for the rest of the relationship to develop. China has hit out at India’s economic measures, such as banning Chinese apps and stricter curbs on investment, in the wake of last year’s tensions.

Communication hotline

The Chinese Foreign Ministry statement said that during the call between the two ministers, the two sides agreed to set up a communication hotline to exchange opinions in a timely manner. It did not say if this will be a new hotline between the foreign ministries, in addition to the military hotline between Indian Army’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) and China’s Western Theatre Command.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Naravane said in January last year the proposal for the military hotline, which had been mired in bureaucratic delays for years, had been accepted by both sides after all procedural issues were resolved.

The two Foreign Ministers had met in Moscow in September and agreed that the situation in the border was “not in the interest of either side” and to continue dialogue and “quickly disengage”.

Working out the modalities of disengagement, however, proved to be complicated and took several months. Both sides broadly agreed on a plan to disengage at the ninth round of military-level talks in January, which began to be implemented earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said the completion of disengagement on the north bank and south bank of Pangong Lake last week was “a significant first step” towards resolving remaining issues with China along the LAC.