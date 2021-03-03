WAN-IFRA names The Hindu Group ‘Champion Publisher of the Year 2020’

The awards are presented in recognition of outstanding work done by news publishers, in digital media

The Hindu Group won two golds and two silvers at WAN IFRA’s South Asian Digital Media Awards, culminating in being named ‘Champion Publisher of the Year’, owing to the highest tally on the points table.

The awards are presented in recognition of outstanding work done by news publishers, in digital media. The winners were honoured virtually at the Digital Media India 2021 Conference held on Wednesday.

The Hindu #KeepTheHabit campaign won a gold and silver in ‘Best Native Advertising/Branded Content Campaign’ and ‘Best in Audience Engagement’, respectively. Sportstar’s website (sportstar.thehindu.com) won a gold in ‘Best in Lifestyle, Sports, Entertainment Website or Mobile Services’ and The Hindu’s website (thehindu.com) won a silver in ‘Best Paid Content Strategy’ (including pay wall, membership or crowd funding models). Among other winners were BBC News, Malayalam Manorama, Mathrubhumi, ABP, NDTV Convergence, TV18 and The Quint.

Speaking at the virtual ceremony and accepting the honour, L. V. Navaneeth, chief executive officer, The Hindu Group, said, “I am extremely grateful and humbled to receive this recognition. I am receiving this on behalf of 2,400 of my colleagues who have had an incredibly tough year and managed to put our products out and do a stellar job. What is doubly heartening is the overall quality of entries and the company we are in. It is great to be amongst this august body of work. Congrats to all the winners and thanks for inspiring us. We will continue to learn and strive harder,” he said.

The World Association of News Publishers or WAN-IFRA, is a global organisation of the world’s press, with a network of 3,000 news publishing companies and technology entrepreneurs, and 60 member publisher associations representing 18,000 publications in 120 countries. South Asian Digital Media Awards are presented in 10 different categories. Twenty judges from across the globe evaluated the entries and chose the winners.

For more details, visit https://bit.ly/3e1kK8g