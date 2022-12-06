Walk the talk and release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat tells PM Modi

December 06, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST - Srinagar

The Hurriyat on Monday, December 6, 2022, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to walk the talk and release chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision statement after India assumed the presidency of the G-20 grouping.

“While taking over the G-20 presidency, PM Modi called India the ‘mother of democracy seeking a global leadership role’. He stressed on the resolution of issues ‘not by fighting each other, but only by acting together’ and ‘healing, harmony and hope’. Such an approach will do wonders for the whole region if adopted to deal with the lingering Kashmir conflict,” a Hurriyat spokesman said.

The spokesman called for an unconditional release of all political prisoners, activists, journalists and youth, including the Mirwaiz, “to create a favourable environment for reconciliation and resolution of issues”.

“The Mirwaiz has completed 40 months of arbitrary and extrajudicial house detention. He was put under detention on August 4, 2019 at his residence. Since then, he continues to be incarcerated. All his rights stand suspended. He is not allowed to come out nor can visitors meet him,” the Hurriyat said.

The spokesman said the Mirwaiz’s extrajudicial incarceration “is gross violation of the fundamental human rights” and is in complete violation of the Human Rights Convention of which India is a signatory.

