National

Waiting for peaceful solution: Israel

more-in

The situation in Kashmir is an internal matter for India and Israel is waiting for a peaceful solution to the current scenario, Ambassador Ron Malka, Israel envoy, said on Friday. Speaking at an interaction with selected members of the media here, he described India as a “precious friend” and said, India-Israel ties have begun to expand from defence and security affairs to issues of emerging nature like food security, cyber security, water utilisation and natural disasters.

“India is the biggest democracy in the world. It respects human rights and individual freedoms and we know that it will deal with the issue democratically and peacefully...,” he said, at the programme organised by the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC).

The Ambassador was speaking to the media just days after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his India visit.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Israel
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2019 4:10:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/waiting-for-peaceful-solution-israel/article29354839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY