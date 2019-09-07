Waiting for peaceful solution: Israel

The situation in Kashmir is an internal matter for India and Israel is waiting for a peaceful solution to the current scenario, Ambassador Ron Malka, Israel envoy, said on Friday. Speaking at an interaction with selected members of the media here, he described India as a “precious friend” and said, India-Israel ties have begun to expand from defence and security affairs to issues of emerging nature like food security, cyber security, water utilisation and natural disasters.

“India is the biggest democracy in the world. It respects human rights and individual freedoms and we know that it will deal with the issue democratically and peacefully...,” he said, at the programme organised by the Indian Association of Foreign Affairs Correspondents (IAFAC).

The Ambassador was speaking to the media just days after Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled his India visit.