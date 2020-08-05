Wait of centuries has ended: Modi after Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’

The wait of centuries has ended and India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday after performing the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram” , the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, who had been living in a “temporary tent” for years.

Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them, the prime minister said after the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple at the spot where many believe Lord Ram was born.

“Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram’s governance. Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram’s existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture,” the prime minister said.

The construction of the Ram temple, he said, is an instrument to unite the country. The Ram temple construction will lift the economy of the entire region, he added.

The prime minister unveiled a plaque and released a commemorative postal stamp. He arrived in Ayodhya in a helicopter where Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath among others received him.

Before the function to lay the foundation stone of the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’, the prime minister took part in prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. From there, he travelled to the ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he performed prayers at the ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He also planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling.