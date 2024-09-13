A Varanasi court has rejected a petition filed by the Hindu side requesting to order the local district magistrate to repair the basement of Vyas ji located within the premises of Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The Varanasi district magistrate is the local custodian of the complex.

The court of Civil Judge Senior Division Hitesh Agarwal upheld on Thursday (September 13, 2024) the ongoing worship activities in the basement, and took into account objections raised by the Muslim side and a pending challenge before the Supreme Court.

The advocate of the Hindu side, Madan Mohan Yadav, stated that the "court's ruling was based on the Muslim side's opposition to repairs in the 'Vyas ji ka tehkhana' and the ongoing legal proceedings in the Supreme Court".

Despite the decision, the Hindu side plans to appeal to the district judge's court for permission to repair the basement, Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav said worship in Vyas ji's basement resumed on January 31 following the court's order, allowing devotees to view the installed idols. However, the Hindu side expressed concerns over the safety of the basement due to its old and weak roof and sought the intervention of the court for repair work.

They argued that Muslim worshippers walking on the roof could pose a risk of collapse and demanded that the roof and pillars be repaired.