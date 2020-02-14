Vyapam: CBI again files closure report in student’s death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday again filed a closure report in the alleged murder case of a medical student, Namrata Damor, registered in connection with the Vyapam scam.

“The closure report has been submitted in an Indore court, which will issue further directions to the probe team,” said a CBI official.

The 19-year-old student’s body was found along the railway track in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain in January 2012. About two years later, the local police filed a report in the court stating that she had committed suicide.

Following allegations that Namrata was murdered and that it was linked to the Vyapam scam, the CBI took over the case in 2015 along with those of other suspected murders, on the Supreme Court’s directive.

In December 2017, after recording statements of the witnesses and evaluating the available evidence, the CBI filed its first closure report saying that she was not murdered. She had allegedly jumped off a running train.

However, the court did not accept the report and in July 2019 directed the agency to re-investigate the case, after the girl’s father expressed dissatisfaction.

About three years after Namrata’s death, a Delhi-based TV journalist, Akshay Singh, had visited her residence in the trail of Vyapam-related alleged murders. Hours later, he died under mysterious circumstances. His family demanded a probe.

The CBI instituted a preliminary inquiry, during which it did not find any foul play.

90 convictions

The agency, which is pursuing 154 cases on the Vyapam scam, has so far secured over 90 convictions against those who subverted the entrance tests for admission to educational institutions and government jobs in the State.

Over 3,100 persons have been chargesheeted, while more than 130 accused have been arrested in different cases.