VVIP chopper scam: HC seeks response of CBI, ED on Christian James’ bail pleas

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought responses of the CBI and ED on bail pleas of Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman, in connection with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam cases.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to file their replies within two weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on November 13.

Michel James, who is in judicial custody since January 5 this year and has been denied relief in both matters by the trial court, moved the high court against the lower court’s decision.

He argued that the case rested on documentary evidence, which had already been collected and produced before the special CBI court. There was no allegation that he had attempted to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, he said. He reasoned that Article 21 of the Constitution (which secures the rights to life and personal liberty) is available to non-citizens. And, all the accused were on bail.

The petition said there was no loss to the exchequer because all the losses to the government were recovered.