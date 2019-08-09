National

VVIP chopper scam: Delhi court issues non-bailable warrant against Ratul Puri

The court had on Tuesday dismissed Mr. Puri’s anticipatory bail plea in the case

A Delhi court on Friday issued non-bailable warrant (NBW) against businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in connection with a money laundering case related to the AgustaWestland chopper scam.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued a NBW against Mr. Puri as was sought by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday.

ED had told the court that Mr. Puri was non-cooperative and untraceable.

In its application, the probe agency said that Mr. Puri was directed to join the investigation on Tuesday but he failed to turn up before it.

The court had on Tuesday dismissed Puri’s anticipatory bail plea in the case.

