VVIP Chopper case: Rajeev Saxena moves Delhi court to become approver

Rajeev Saxena, the Dubai-based businessman arrested in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case. File

Rajeev Saxena, the Dubai-based businessman arrested in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajeev Saxena, who was arrested in the ₹3,600-crore AgustaWestland money-laundering case, on February 27 moved a Delhi court to become an approver in the case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar sought the Enforcement Directorate’s response on Mr. Saxena’s plea to become an approver. The court has posted the matter for hearing on February 28.

Mr. Saxena, a director of two Dubai-based firms — UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings — is one of the accused named in the charge sheet filed by ED in the AgustaWestland case.

