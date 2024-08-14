GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vulture with ‘Dhaka collar’ found in Jharkhand

Police deny any link with the unrest in Bangladesh; the bird is currently with the forest department for observation

Published - August 14, 2024 04:27 am IST - Patna

Amit Bhelari
A critically endangered long-billed vulture at Pench reserve.

A critically endangered long-billed vulture at Pench reserve. | Photo Credit: PTI

A sick vulture of an endangered species, with ‘Dhaka’ inscribed on a metallic ring on one of its legs, was found in a dam in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Monday.

The white-backed vulture is a Schedule 1 endangered species and is being kept in Bishnugarh for observation and treatment, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) B.N. Prasad said.

A group of fishermen spotted the vulture in the waters of the Konar Dam and informed forest and police officials, who visited the spot accompanied by Intelligence Bureau sleuths.

An inscription ‘gpobox-2624, Dhaka, b67’, and a tracking device were also found on the vulture, along with a note: “If found, please contact john.malot@rspb.org.uk.” The forest officials took the bird for treatment and will keep it under observation for some time.

Police officials say that a Dhaka-based researcher named John Malot of the UK’s Royal Society for Protection of Birds (RSPB) released the vulture with a tracker device and a solar radio collar to track its movements as it travelled from Dhaka to Hazaribagh.

The police denied any link to the unrest in Bangladesh.

An expert associated with SAVE (Saving Asia’s Vultures from Extinction) conjectured that the vulture was fatigued and hungry after a long flight, leaving it unable to continue. A second possibility was diclofenac-contaminated meat.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / Bangladesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.