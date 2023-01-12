VP’s comments are an “extraordinary attack” on the judiciary, says Congress

January 12, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s remarks questioning the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgement are an “extraordinary attack on the judiciary,” the Congress said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Mr. Dhankhar had criticised the Supreme Court’s scrapping of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act in 2015 and also questioned the Kesavananda Bharati case verdict, saying that it had set a wrong precedent. The VP had said that he disagreed with the Supreme Court ruling that Parliament could amend the Constitution but not change its basic structure.

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, who is also a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, said that the Rajya Sabha Chairman was “wrong” in his observation.

‘Constitution is supreme’

“The Hon’ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is wrong when he says that Parliament is supreme. It is the Constitution that is supreme. The ‘basic structure’ doctrine was evolved to prevent a majoritarian-driven assault on the foundational principles of the Constitution,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

“Suppose Parliament, by a majority, voted to convert the parliamentary system into a Presidential system. Or repeal the State List in Schedule VII and take away the exclusive legislative powers of the States. Would such amendments be valid?” he asked, in a series of tweets.

He noted that nothing prevented the Union government from bringing another Bill after the NJAC was struck down. “In fact, the Hon’ble Chairman’s views should warn every Constitution-loving citizen to be alert to the dangers ahead,” Mr. Chidambaram noted.

‘No holds barred assault’

Congress communication chief Jairam Ramesh said that Mr. Dhankhar had taken his confrontation with the Supreme Court to a new level.

“In my 18 years as an MP, I’ve never heard anyone criticise the 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgment of Supreme Court. In fact, legal luminaries of BJP like Arun Jaitley hailed it as a milestone. Now, Chairman of Rajya Sabha says it was wrong. Extraordinary attack on the judiciary!” Mr. Ramesh said on Twitter.

“It also bears mention that a no holds barred assault on one Constitutional institution by another is quite unprecedented. Having different views is one thing, but the Vice President has taken the confrontation with the Supreme Court to an altogether different level!” he added in another tweet.

‘Majoritarian rampage’

Another Congress leader and senior advocate, Vivek Tankha, said that the “basic structure theory is a sacred pledge to save the Constitution from majoritarian rampage”.

“The Vice President’s comments on the Kesavananda Bharti judgement do not go down well with our collective memory and debate on the basic structure of the Constitution so far. That judgement set many things in order and put a bar on temptation on the part of any leader to use the legislature to tamper with the basic structure of the Constitution,” Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha told The Hindu.

“On the NJAC, we partially agree with Mr. Dhankhar, though my party’s view is that you must address the issue of reservation. Unless you provide reservation for Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, you are only replacing one set of elites with the other,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT