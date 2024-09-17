GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VP Dhankhar cautions against ‘dispiriting’ institutions like EC, probe agencies

Our institutions work under trying situations. An observation could ‘dispirit’ them, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said

Published - September 17, 2024 03:10 am IST - Mumbai

Vinaya Deshpande Pandit
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates the Samvidhan Mandir at Elphinstone Technical High School &amp; Jr. College in Mumbai on September 15, 2024

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurates the Samvidhan Mandir at Elphinstone Technical High School &amp; Jr. College in Mumbai on September 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has cautioned the three organs of State — the judiciary, the executive, and the legislature — against “triggering points of political inflammatory debates or narratives that are detrimental to established institutions.” He said that these institutions are serving the nation well in a challenging and daunting environment. He was speaking at an event in Mumbai on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

“Our institutions: the Election Commission, investigative agencies, and others work in trying situations. An observation can dispirit them. It can start a political debate. It can trigger a narrative. We have to be extremely cautious about all our institutions,” he said in his speech.

The comments come after recent observations by the Supreme Court about the CBI in the matter of the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The apex court had observed that the CBI must be above board, and it must dispel the notion of it being a caged parrot.

He said this was avoidable. “They [the institutions] are robust. They are working independently. There are checks and balances. They work under the rule of law. In that situation, it might work in a manner to generate some sensation, to become the focal point of a political debate or a narrative. That I will appeal to those concerned is wholly avoidable.”

The VP was talking to young students. He said that all institutions and organs of the State worked with the underlying goal of making the Constitution successful.

“All organs of state — judiciary, legislature, executive — have only one goal. That the intention underlying the Constitution should be successful. The common man should get all the rights. India should flourish. They need to work in tandem and togetherness to nurture democratic values and further constitutional ideals.”

He also pointed out the limitations of each organ. “An institution is well served when it is conscious of certain limitations. Some limitations are obvious. Some limitations are very fine, subtle. This announces the sublimity and efficacy of our State,” he said.

Published - September 17, 2024 03:10 am IST

Related Topics

Election Commission of India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.