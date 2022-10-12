Voting for Congress president will be through secret ballot: Madhusudan Mistry

Chairman of Congress’ Central Election Authority (CEA) Madhusudan Mistry briefs media regarding polling process for Congress presidential polls, in New Delhi on October 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Congress presidential poll on October 17, the party’s central election authority (CEA) chairman Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday said that about 9,000 delegates would exercise their mandate through a secret ballot and the party has maintained a “level playing field”.

Shashi Tharoor is contesting against Mallikarjun Kharge, who is seen as a favourite candidate given his experience and proximity to the Gandhi family. However, both the candidates have maintained that the Gandhis have informed them that they would stay “neutral” in the polls.

Mr. Mistry said the CEA could not stop any individual from campaigning for one candidate or the other. “But as far as the level playing field is concerned, we have tried our best to see to it that it gets implemented,” he said, in response to a question on Mr. Tharoor’s reported comments that some aspects of the poll suggest an uneven playing field.

He said on October 19, the day of the counting of votes, all the ballot papers from different States would be mixed to ensure that no one got to know which candidate received how many votes from a particular State. The mixing would be carried out before the authorised agents of the two contenders.

Briefing reporters on the election procedure, Mr. Mistry said that once the polling is over, all the sealed ballot boxes from the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) would be brought to Delhi by flight and that the party had requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to ensure they were transported safely.

While Mr. Kharge’s would be the first name in the ballot, Mr. Tharoor’s would occupy the second place. Details of a voter or PCC delegate would be on a portion detachable from the main ballot paper. Dismissing reports that some of the delegates may come under pressure or be threatened by some quarters, Mr. Mistry said that such fears were misplaced since the ballot papers would not have any number or identification.

Mr. Mistry said all the ballot boxes and ballot papers were ready and would be dispatched to various PCCs or State units well in time. The ballot boxes from the States would be brought to the Congress headquarters on October 18, a day before the counting, and would be kept in the strongroom.

To a question regarding the voters’ list given to Mr. Tharoor not having the updated phone numbers of over 300 delegates, Mr. Mistry said both the candidates have been given a list with updated numbers.

One of the polling agents of Mr. Tharoor, Roshan Santhalia, who was present during Mr. Mistry’s briefing, expressed satisfaction at the steps taken by the CEA.