January 12, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural session of ‘Voice of Global South Summit’, via video conference, in New Delhi, on January 12, 2023.

At the inaugural session, Mr. Modi said “We have turned page on another difficult year that saw war, conflict, terrorism and tensions.”

The Prime Minister flagged concerns over rising prices of food, fuel and fertilisers as well as climate change.

He said “It is clear that world is in a state of crisis. We, the Global South, have largest stakes in future.”

Mr. Modi said “Most of global challenges have not been created by Global South, but they affect us more.”

The Prime Minister further said “India has always shared its developmental experience with our brothers of Global South.”

“As India begins its G20 Presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the voice of Global South,” said Mr. Modi.

He further stated that “It is difficult to predict how long state of instability will last.”